Agawam Lions Club building desks for students learning remotely

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Lions Club is offering to build desks for students who are learning at home. And the responses have been overwhelming, so much so they need your help.

The club said they expected to build between 20 and 40 desks but overnight they received more than 180 order requests.

So far, only four members are building desks at their homes. But the Lions Club will soon be expanding their building projects to their clubhouse at The Big E in an effort to meet the demand.

“Our commitment at this point to our students is every student who needs a desk will have one,” said Cheryl Terramagra, Assistant Secretary of the Agawam Lion’s Club.

The Agawam Lion’s Club plans to distribute the first round of desks on Saturday, January 9.

If you are interested in donating to the Lions Club to help them build desks, click here.