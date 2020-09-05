Agawam Lion’s Club collecting school supplies for ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – During these difficult times, the Agawam Lion’s Club has stepped up to help their community when schools reopen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal is to fill a bus with all the school supplies children will need when Agawam schools reopen on the Monday after Labor Day.

This is the first time the community service organization has needed to help out with a school supply drive. It’s strategically located at Geissler’s Supermaket parking lot on Suffield Street.

Agawam Lion’s Club secretary, Cheryl Terramagra, told 22News she has been so pleased with the response so far.

“It’s been difficult most of the year for families, teachers and staff, they never had a school supply drive in Agawam, so we thought it would be kind of appropriate now more than ever,” Terramagra said. “We can’t do much now in the current situation but we can gather supplies and so far the response has been wonderful.”

The Lion’s Club isn’t stopping with Saturday’s impressive showing of community spirit. The bus along with the volunteers return to Geissler’s parking lot on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., when they’re confident many more residents will show up with their donated school supplies.

The only question now is coming up with a timetable for distribution of the donated school supplies. The Agawam Lion’s Club hopes to have all the details worked well in advance of Monday, September 14 when the school bells ring again.