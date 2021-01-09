Agawam Lion’s Club helping students learn remotely

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Lion’s Club has stepped up to help struggling students learn remotely during the pandemic.

Working with Westfield’s Home Depot store, the Lions Club started making specially designed desks for students learning. Parents were able to pick up the desks at the Agawam High School parking lot.

Lion’s Club President Deborah Andrews told 22News, her club borrowed the concept from a Lion’s Club project in California.

“A dedicated workspace if they have their own desk, it will help them get better,” said Andrews. “Actually, a Lion’s Club in California helped them with a similar project. It’s a great idea she sent me a link and we’re on.”

This is not the first time the Agawam Lion’s Club has played a positive role in the lives of area students. Over the years, the community service club has sponsored sports programs and supported scholarships for high school students.