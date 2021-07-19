Agawam Little League hosts sports tournament to support The Jimmy Fund

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Fun times for the Agawam Little League Monday night, and all for a good cause.

The Little League is hosting a baseball and a softball tournament in support of The Jimmy Fund. The first game was Monday, and despite the threat of it raining, the first pitch was at 7 p.m.

An organizer of the tournament told 22News it’s worth it to help out in the battle against cancer, “Cancer is one of those diseases that affects every family one way or another. To have the support to come out here and do this, and find ways to raise awareness and funds is amazing.”

Proceeds from the tournament go towards the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.