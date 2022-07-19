AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Playing ball while helping to strike out cancer. The Agawam Little League hosting a three-day Jimmy Fund baseball tournament.

The tournament started Sunday, with several surrounding city and town teams participating. Players raised vital funds while learning the importance of generosity and volunteerism.

Justin Lentes, coordinator for the event, told 22News, “It’s good for the kids to bring awareness for those who would love to be here. Ultimately, we’re really here for those kids, were all ready to strike out cancer together.”

More than 5,000 New England Little League programs participate in the Jimmy Fund, which has raised over $6-million since 1986.