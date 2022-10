AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Senator John Velis announced $25,000 in state funding for Agawam at Borgatti Park Thursday.

The funding will go towards equipment and facility improvements for the Agawam Little League Association. The state funding will also go towards the Little League’s new scoreboard at Borgatti Park.

Senator Velis was joined by the Agawam Little League Board of Directors and members of the Agawam Little League community who say this money will go a long way to help youth sports.