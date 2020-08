AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing teenage girl from Agawam Tuesday that may have run away.

Photo: Agawam Police Department

The Agawam Police Department said they are trying to locate 13-year-old Eliana Higgins. She was last seen on Sunday, August 17, around 9:00 p.m. Eliana is described as 5’5″ tall, 120 pounds with long brown hair.

Police believe she could possibly be in West Springfield.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Agawam Police Department at 413-786-4767.