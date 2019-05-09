Agawam man killed in motorcycle accident in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass (WWLP) – The motorcyclist of the deadly crash in Southwick has been partially identified.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office Spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News, the motorcyclist was a 23-year-old man from Agawam. The man’s name has not been released.

Leydon said the motorcyclist crossed into the lane of on-coming traffic and hit a pickup truck traveling in the opposite direction around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 707 College Highway.

The crash remains under investigation by the Southwick Police Department, the Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit of Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

