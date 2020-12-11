Agawam man pleads guilty to stealing guns, trading them for drugs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man admitted in Springfield federal court Wednesday to stealing two firearms and selling or trading them for drugs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s Office said 26-year-old David Poirier of Agawam pleaded guilty to one count of theft of a firearm from a licensed firearms dealer and one count of possession, sale, and disposal of a stolen firearm.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for March 5, 2021.

Between June 18 and 23, 2020, Poirier is said to have stolen two pistols and a Stag Arms Stag from a relative’s locked safe and traded them for drugs. That family member holds a Federal Firearms License and owns a firearms business, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Poirier could face more than 10 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.