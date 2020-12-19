Agawam man sentenced for defrauding scheme

BOSTON (WWLP) – A vendor for multiple Veterans Affairs medical facilities was sentenced on Thursday.

Chester Wojcik, 49 of Agawam will serve two years probation for creating false invoices and reports for medical gas inspections in VA medical facilities, that never took place.

Wojcik was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni. Wojcik pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Wojcik is the owner of Alliance Medical Gas Corporation, and according to officials, he engaged in the scheme from May 2014 to March 2015. For the safety of medical professionals and patients, medical gas supply systems require regular inspections and maintenance to ensure they are functioning properly. These routine inspections prevent explosions and gas leaks.

Wojcik did not perform these inspections in medical facilities located in South Dakota and Alabama. He then lied to VA facilities and federal investigators. Wojcik was paid nearly $9,000 by the VA for services that his company did not perform.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elysa Q. Wan of Lelling’s Health Care Fraud Unit.