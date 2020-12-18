Agawam man sentenced for defrauding VA hospitals, failing to inspect medical gas systems

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – An Agawam man was sentenced Thursday for defrauding the VA by creating false invoices and reports for medical gas inspections that never took place.

According to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s Office, 49-year-old Chester Wojcik of Agawam was sentenced to two years of probation. In August 2020, Wojcik pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

According to Lelling, Wojcik, as the owner of Alliance Medical Gas Corporation, engaged in a scheme from May 29, 2014, through March 5, 2015, to defraud the VA by creating false invoices and reports for medical gas inspections that never took place.

Medical gas supply systems deliver piped gases, including compressed air, nitrous oxide, nitrogen and carbon dioxide into operating rooms, recovery rooms and patient rooms. Medical gas supply systems must be inspected and maintained regularly to ensure the safety of patients and medical professionals, and to prevent gas leaks, explosions, and other safety hazards.

Leling said Wojcik failed to perform scheduled inspections of medical gas systems at VA facilities in Sioux Falls, S.D., Tuskegee, Ala. and Montgomery, Ala. and later lied to VA facilities and federal investigators about the offense. Wojcik was paid $8,981 by the VA for services that his company did not perform.