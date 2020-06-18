Agawam mayor praises Heritage Woods staff for Covid-19 prevention efforts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The day to day efforts by healthcare workers at Agawam’s Heritage Woods protecting its elderly residents from the coronavirus hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The staff at the assisted living facility took just a brief time out to hear from Agawam Mayor William Sapelli, who addressed these frontline employees in the battle to keep Covid-19 from insidiously attacking the most vulnerable population.

What I did here today, was to show our appreciation along with the administrative staff to all the healthcare workers here. Facilities like this in Agawam did a great job of helping everyone. They took precautions, they do temperature checks coming and going. They keep it to a minimum right here. Agawam Mayor William Sapelli

Not one of the 104 seniors residing at Heritage Woods has tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. Heritage Woods executive director, Theresa Bollea, told 22News, her healthcare staff deserves the credit for their day to day performance protecting the seniors living there.

“The constant contact, our staff has done a wonderful job,” Bollea praised. “We have great relationships with them, they’ve done a great job, keeping in touch with people multiple times a day.”

The families of Heritage Woods’ elderly residents share that same gratitude that with the skillful commitment of these healthcare workers, no one living in the building has tested positive for the coronavirus.