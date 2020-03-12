Agawam mayor speaks on Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade cancellation

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many are saddened by the decision to cancel the upcoming Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade over coronavirus concerns.

Agawam Mayor William Sapelli was looking forward to marching on March 21 with the large contingent from his community. Sappelli told 22News Wednesday, it’s not just the parade he will miss, but the time spent gathering for the parade in the K-Mart shopping plaza.

“There’s cookouts there, grills, there’s a real sense of community. And it’s not only the Agawam community, but right next door to West Springfield and right next to Westfield, it’s really a very unique situation,” Sapelli said.

Mayor Sapelli said this sense of community fostered during the parade preparation extends itself during the parade itself, making the day at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade all the more memorable, and will be so sorely missed this year.