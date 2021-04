AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Think before you flush, that’s the message that the mayor of Agawam wants to spread to the entire town.

Mayor William Sapelli’s office is reminding residents to avoid disposing of baby wipes down toilets and drains.

They’ve seen more sewer blockages during the pandemic. Wipes and grease are the leading causes of those backups.

Even if your wipes are labeled “disposable,” they can still clog pipes since they don’t break down.