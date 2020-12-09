Agawam mayor tests positive for COVID-19, town hall closed after other cases reported

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

22News spoke with Mayor Sapelli who said he was confirmed positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. He said he feels fine and has not shown any symptoms.

Sapelli said Agawam the Town Hall will be going fully remote for the remainder of the week after a third Town Hall employee had tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

“We got to be careful. People have to wear masks, wash their hands, keep six feet apart because now we have the Christmas holiday coming up and the cases seem to be spiking wherever you are,” said Sapelli.

Mayor Sapelli said that the three cases are unrelated to each other.

It is still being discussed whether workers will return to Town Hall on Monday after it has been sanitized and disinfected.