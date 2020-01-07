Agawam Mayor William Sapelli sworn-in for second term

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – In Agawam, Mayor William Sapelli was sworn in Monday for a second two-year term in office, along with members of City Council.

We heard from Mayor Sapelli about his priorities for the second term, which includes improvements to street sidewalks and blighted properties.

Sapelli also said he feels blessed to be serving the supportive community in which he grew up.

“The atmosphere in the town is important I think we have a very positive atmosphere we have a congenial relationship between the elected officials of City Council and the mayor’s office so I think that’s very helpful and we’re going try to stay on that same course,” said Sapelli.

Sapelli defeated Agawam City Council President James P. Cichetti in the Nov. 7 election to succeed Mayor Richard A. Cohen, who is stepping down after nearly two decades in the position.