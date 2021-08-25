Agawam, Montague farmers among winners of 2021 Massachusetts Tomato Contest

BOSTON (WWLP) – Four farmers from Massachusetts, including two from western Massachusetts, took the top honors at the 36 annual Massachusetts Tomato Contest on Tuesday.
This year’s contest had 77 entries from 15 farms from across the Commonwealth and was held on the Boston Public Market Plaza. One of its main goals was to increase awareness of locally grown produce. A judging panel of food writers, chefs, produce experts, and state officials on flavor named farmers from Agawam, Montague, Raynham, and Pepperell, as the top winners.
There are over 7,000 farms in Massachusetts and 517 of them produce more than 6.3 million pounds of tomatoes with a value of over $13 million. The full list of the 2021 winners are below:
Slicing Category:
- 1st Place – E Cecchi Farms in the City of Agawam’s Feeding Hills neighborhood with a BHN872 tomato.
- 2nd Place – Langwater Farm in the Town of Easton.
- 3rd Place – Ward’s Berry Farm in the Town of Sharon.
- 4th Place – Langwater Farm in the Town of Easton.
- 5th Place – E Cecchi Farms in the City of Agawam’s Feeding Hills neighborhood.
Cherry Category:
- 1st Place – Red Fire Farm in the Town of Montague with a chocolate cherry tomato.
- 2nd Place – Red Fire Farm in the Town of Montague.
- 3rd Place – Greenhouse By the Sea in the Town of Orleans.
- 4th Place – E Cecchi Farms in the City of Agawam’s Feeding Hills neighborhood.
- 5th Place – E Cecchi Farms in the City of Agawam’s Feeding Hills neighborhood.
Heirloom Category:
- 1st Place – Freedom Food Farm in the Town of Raynham with a moonglow tomato.
- 2nd Place – E Cecchi Farms in the City of Agawam’s Feeding Hills neighborhood.
- 3rd Place – Russell Orchards in the Town of Ipswich.
- 4th Place – Langwater Farm in the Town of Easton.
- 5th Place – Anawan Farm in the Town of Rehoboth.
Heaviest Category:
- 1st Place – Kimball Fruit Farm in the Town of Pepperell with a pineapple tomato weighing 2.550 pounds.
- 2nd Place – C & C Reading in the Town of West Bridgewater.
- 3rd Place – Sienna Farms in the Town of Sudbury.
- 4th Place – Ward’s Berry Farm in the Town of Sharon.
- 5th Place – E Cecchi Farms in the City of Agawam’s Feeding Hills neighborhood.