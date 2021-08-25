Agawam, Montague farmers among winners of 2021 Massachusetts Tomato Contest

Photo: MDAR Commissioner Lebeaux with Kimball Fruit Farms, who placed 1st place for heaviest tomato at the 2021 Massachusetts Tomato Contest.

BOSTON (WWLP) – Four farmers from Massachusetts, including two from western Massachusetts, took the top honors at the 36 annual Massachusetts Tomato Contest on Tuesday.

This year’s contest had 77 entries from 15 farms from across the Commonwealth and was held on the Boston Public Market Plaza. One of its main goals was to increase awareness of locally grown produce. A judging panel of food writers, chefs, produce experts, and state officials on flavor named farmers from Agawam, Montague, Raynham, and Pepperell, as the top winners.

There are over 7,000 farms in Massachusetts and 517 of them produce more than 6.3 million pounds of tomatoes with a value of over $13 million. The full list of the 2021 winners are below:

Slicing Category:

1 st Place – E Cecchi Farms in the City of Agawam’s Feeding Hills neighborhood with a BHN872 tomato.

Cherry Category:

1 st Place – Red Fire Farm in the Town of Montague with a chocolate cherry tomato.

Heirloom Category:

1 st Place – Freedom Food Farm in the Town of Raynham with a moonglow tomato.

Heaviest Category: