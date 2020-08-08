Agawam neighborhood continuing recovery from Tropical Storm Isaias

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday, Tropical Storm Isaias brought powerful winds to western Massachusetts that knocked down trees and power lines in so many neighborhoods.

Residents on Edgewater Road in Agawam told 22News they had a feeling they’d be susceptible to damage.

“It’s always on our minds when the wind is blowing because these winds are so blowing,” Bob Smethurst said. “It’s a like a sail in the wind, they’re always dancing around.”

It took a long time for neighbors to clean up the damage and all the debris around their homes. Debbie Millot said for her family, “It took us over six hours to clean the yard. We have an indoor ground so getting the debris out of the pool and the yard, yeah it was a mess.”

And just when residents might have that thought they were done seeing any more storm damage, a tree came crashing down in one neighbor’s yard on Edgewater Road early Saturday morning.

It was the second half of a tree that had fallen in the road Tuesday. 22News spoke with the homeowners who saw it come down.

“All of a sudden I heard some cracking and I sat up in bed and saw the tree crashing down. It was surreal,” Karen Veilleux recalled. “I got right up, looked out at the windows, couldn’t believe it and couldn’t believe it because the wires were down.”

When that tree fell Saturday morning, it also knocked out power again in the neighborhood, but it was restored within a few hours.