AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands are dead following a powerful earthquake in Turkey and Syria and survivors are in desperate need of help as they work to rebuild in the aftermath.

The devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake led to at least 7,000 deaths and caused thousands of buildings to collapse in both countries, now many are left without a home during freezing weather conditions. As rescue efforts are underway, continuous aftershocks are hitting the region.

22News spoke with a member of the Peace Valley Foundation of Agawam, whose family lives in the area of the quake’s epicenter. Though they thankfully survived, the need is dire.

“Thousands of people have been affected right now, including my family members. They’re sleeping outside. Yeah, they have lost their houses, they have lost everything they have and they’re sleeping in their cars or wherever the safe place is,” said Halil Kuzu, Member of Peace Valley Foundation.

In response, the Peace Valley Foundation is collecting donations such as tents, coats and jackets, diapers and other toiletry needs, winter clothes, thermal underwear and flashlights. You can drop donation off at the center, located at 270 Main Street in Agawam. The collection takes place from now until this Friday, Feb. 10th when the items will be sent to Turkey.