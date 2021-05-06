Agawam officer hit by vehicle on Main Street

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam police officer is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.

According to Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis, the officer was struck on Main Street near the Roberta Doering Middle School just before 8:00 a.m. Thursday. The officer was directing traffic around the Morgan Sullivan Bridge replacement project.

The officer was taken to Baystate Medical Center and he is expected to be okay.

Main Street will be closed to traffic in front of the Agawam Town Hall while an investigation is underway. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Reed Street.