Agawam pays tribute to those lost on 20th anniversary of 9/11

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A solemn 9/11 ceremony in Agawam, as the community gathered at the town’s 9/11 monument to reflect back on that tragic moment in history, exactly 20 years ago, to the day.

“A few minutes later when the second plane crashed into the building, we knew it was no accident,” Agawam Mayor Bill Sapelli recalled.

Speakers paid tribute to all those lives lost in the terror attacks, and in the aftermath. The 13 servicemen killed in the Afghanistan bombing last month were also honored.

“Your sacrifice and bravery will always be remembered,” Christopher Lanski, a former U.S. Marine & Agawam Veterans Services Director said while addressing the crowd.

Agawam’s 9/11 monument portrays a replica of the World Trade Center buildings, designed by Agawam City Councilor George Bitzas.

“We have the Twin Towers, we have the Pentagon, and in the ground it’s the Pennsylvania ground where Flight 93 crashed,” Bitzas told 22News.

A three volley salute by the American Legion Post 185 Color Guard, closed out the ceremony. The hope is the memories of 9/11 will be passed on to the young population so this pivotal point in history is not forgotten.

“Almost 1/3 of the population was not born yet, or too young to remember, the events of 9/11 that was etched into our hearts and memories of us,” Lanski continued.

“Mayor Sapelli noting, “It’s up to all of us to make sure to keep this fresh in all of their minds, the sacrifices that were made that day.”

“God Bless our first responders, God Bless our heroes, those who sacrificed, God Bless you gentlemen,” said Lanski.