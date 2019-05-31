Agawam PD: Man accused of making threatening social media post was hacked

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam police say the man accused of making a threatening social media post was hacked.

The past few days 22News has received multiple viewer reports about an alleged West Springfield resident who posted a threatening message on social media. The West Springfield Police have also received multiple calls and complaints about the post.

According to TurtleBoySports.com, the man who made the post is William Malia, whose profile at the time said he lives in West Springfield. The post, which was shared widely on social media and caused concern, contains profanities, racist remarks, and threatening language.

Agawam police said they investigated the man, who had allegedly referenced locations around the city, and found that he was not responsible for posting the messages.

West Springfield police say the man used to be a resident, but no longer lives in the city.

