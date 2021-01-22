Agawam Police conducting investigation of pedestrian accident on Mill Street

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Police will continue to investigate the crash that happened on Mill Street on Saturday that sent a man in his 70’s to the hospital with serious injuries.

The area of Mill Street between Franklin Street and Kensington Street will be closed between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Police are asking residents to avoid the area during that time.

A man in his late 70’s was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Mill Street in Agawam Wednesday night.

22News contacted police to find out the condition of the pedestrian and if any charges have been filed but are still waiting to hear back.