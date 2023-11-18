AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Food drives are being held across western Massachusetts this weekend including one special annual tradition in Agawam.

The Agawam Police Association held its yearly “Stuff the Cruiser” Thanksgiving food drive earlier Saturday afternoon. All food donations were brought to the Bethany Assembly of God and monetary donations are being split between the Assembly and the Parish Cupboard in West Springfield.

Chris Soto of the Agawam Police Association told 22News the department tries to fill as many cruisers as they can with donations.

“We usually fill more than one, we get a lot of support. It’s upwards of three or four cruisers that we usually fill with food,” he said.

The fundraiser will continue Sunday afternoon at Geissler’s Supermarket in Agawam.