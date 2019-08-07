Agawam Police, firefighters give demonstrations during ‘National Night Out’

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Another National Night Out event Tuesday night in Agawam.

The event at School Street Park featured live music, puppet shows, child safety kits, and even a helicopter. Police and firefighters also performed Jaws of Life and fire demonstrations.

One girl from Agawam told 22News she attends the night out with her family every year.

“I just love that it feels like a big family from Agawam and we all just hang out together, watch some cool stuff; the dog demonstration and cutting up the car,” said Elena.

The National Night Out events are taking place all across western Mass, including Belchertown and several locations throughout Springfield.

