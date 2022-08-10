AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A police investigation was underway on Cooper Street Wednesday in Agawam, not far from the High School.

Our 22News cameras could see multiple unmarked and marked police cars at a home on the street. Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis confirmed with 22News an investigation was underway, however he could not release details on the nature of the probe.

He said the investigation does not involve any injuries or death and that there is no danger to the public.

Chief Gillis said officers have been there since the morning and he expects the investigation to wrap up at some point later Wednesday evening.