Agawam Police searching for missing teenager

Hampden County

Photo: Agawam Police Department

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a teenage boy who has been missing since Sunday evening. 

The Agawam Police Department on Tuesday said 17-year-old Zachariah Bolduc was last in the Main Street and Federal Street area of Agawam at 7 p.m. on August 9, possibly heading towards West Springfield.  

Police say Bolduc was last wearing a line green shirt, multi-color shorts and black shoes. 

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Agawam Police Department at (413) 786-4767, ext. 8333. 

