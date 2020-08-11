Agawam Police searching for missing teenager

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a teenage boy who has been missing since Sunday evening.

The Agawam Police Department on Tuesday said 17-year-old Zachariah Bolduc was last in the Main Street and Federal Street area of Agawam at 7 p.m. on August 9, possibly heading towards West Springfield.

Police say Bolduc was last wearing a line green shirt, multi-color shorts and black shoes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Agawam Police Department at (413) 786-4767, ext. 8333.