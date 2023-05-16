AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The last known location she was seen on was Main St., towards the south end of town.
According to Agawam Police, Theresa Lamonde, a 77-year-old woman was last seen on Sunday at about 5 pm. Police say Lamonde is thought to be on foot. The last known location she was seen on was Main St., towards the south end of town.
Lamonde’s height is 4’11, 130 lbs., with hazel eyes and reddish-brown hair. If you have any information about her or know of her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Agawam Police Department as soon as possible…413-786-4767.