According to Agawam Police, Theresa Lamonde, a 77-year-old woman was last seen on Sunday at about 5 pm. Police say Lamonde is thought to be on foot. The last known location she was seen on was Main St., towards the south end of town.

Credit: Agawam Police Department

Lamonde’s height is 4’11, 130 lbs., with hazel eyes and reddish-brown hair. If you have any information about her or know of her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Agawam Police Department as soon as possible…413-786-4767.