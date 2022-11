AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Police department is seeking help identifying a found 8-year-old girl.

According to the Agawam Police Department, her name is possibly Ariellis, and is 8 years old. She is wearing a black winter jacket, a pink unicorn tank top, cheetah print pants, and sandals.

If you know her, please contact the Agawam Police Department immediately at 413-786-4767.