Agawam Police sponsoring National Night Out event Tuesday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Police Department will be holding a National Night Out event Tuesday, August 3rd, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the School Street Park.

National Night Out is a country-wide initiative that provides an opportunity to encourage a relationship between residents and law enforcement in effort to create a safer and more inclusive community.

There will be several safety demonstrations, as well as music and refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.

