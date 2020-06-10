Agawam protest for Black Lives Matter Wednesday, June 10

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Black Lives Matter protests continue to take place in western Massachusetts to honor and bring justice to George Floyd who was recently killed by a police officer,

A march hosted by Jenni Pacheco is scheduled at 5 p.m. Wednesday and will begin at Agawam High School located on 760 Cooper Street and end at The Agawam Police Department. Masks are expected to be worn and protestors must maintain social distancing.

The Agawam Police Department is looking to get in touch with Jenni in efforts to join the protest.

If you’d like to share a protest happening in your community, email details to ReportIt@wwlp.com.

MAP: Agawam High School to Agawam Police Station

