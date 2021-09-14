Agawam Public Library closed indefinitely after mold found

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Public Library has been closed until further notice so that repairs can be made to address air quality issues in the building.

Agawam Mayor William Sapelli made the announcement Tuesday afternoon in a statement sent to 22News. According to Sapelli, the building has been undergoing roof and exterior repairs recently. However, the large amount of rain received over the summer as well as a burst pipe nearly two weeks ago have caused water damage in the building.

An air quality test was done by a private company and found mold in four areas of the library. A deep cleaning crew has been hired by the city to clean the walls, furniture and floors. More test will be done after the deep clean has been completed.

“We are fortunate that the main areas of the building and our collection of books and periodicals are undamaged,” said Mayor Sapelli. “But we will need some time to perform the remediation necessary to make the building safe for patrons and staff.”

Library services will continue at the Agawam Senior Center next week. Hours of operation have not been announced yet.