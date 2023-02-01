AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Public Library is collecting pajamas for children and teenagers through the month of February as part of the annual Boston Bruins PJ drive. The drive benefits the Department of Children and Families (DCF), Wonderfund, and Cradles to Crayons.

The goal of the PJ drive is to collect 5,000 pairs of new pajamas. DCF is estimated to be working with agency that assist more than 50,000 babies, children and teenagers.

The Agawam Public Library will be collecting pajamas from February 6 to February 28. All sizes will be accepted but the following sizes are the most needed:

• Girls: 12-24 months, 5/6 (child S), 18/20 (child XXL/adult M)

• Boys: 12-24 months, 10/12 (child L), 14/16 (child XL/adult S), 18/20 (child XXL/adult M)

The Bruins PJ drive began during the 2007-08 hockey season with Forward P.J. Axelsson and his wife Siw as a way to give back to the community. Since 2014, libraries across the state have joined in on the effort and have collected over 53,000 pairs of pajamas since.