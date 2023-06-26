AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Public Library is set to embrace the vibrant colors and artistic talent of western Massachusetts as it proudly hosts a special exhibition of painting from the Wilbraham Art League throughout the month of July.

The main gallery walls will come alive with the creative expressions contributed by local artists, offering visitors an opportunity to appreciate the diverse talents within the region.

The Wilbraham Art League, an organization dedicated to promoting the fine arts and arts education in Hampden County, has curated this exceptional collection of artwork. Previous exhibits by the League have been showcased at esteemed venues such as the Indian Orchard Mills, Wilbraham Public Library, and the Monson House of Art. In support of their mission, general meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at the YMCA’s Senior Center in Wilbraham.

Membership in the Wilbraham Art League is open to artists, patrons, businesses, and anyone with an interest in or appreciation for the fine arts in Hampden County. The League serves as a platform for fostering artistic growth and community engagement.

In addition to the captivating artwork displayed on the main gallery walls, the Agawam Public Library is also highlighting the upcoming 2023 Summer Reading program in the upstairs display cases. This year’s theme, “Find Your Voice,” aims to prevent the decline in reading skills during the summer months and provides a source of entertainment for adults. The program’s activities are thoughtfully designed to engage readers of all ages and encourage them to discover the joy of books.

Patrons are welcome to visit the library’s information desk during the program to collect materials tailored to their respective age groups. The library’s hours for the summer season are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays. The library will be closed on July 4 in observance of Independence Day, with an early closure at 5 p.m. on July 3.

To inquire about displaying artwork at the Agawam Public Library or for further information, interested individuals can reach out to Erica LeFebvre, Adult Services Library Associate, at (413) 789-1550 x8858 or via email at elefebvre@agawamlibrary.org. The library invites the community to immerse themselves in the creative talent of local artists and embark on a summer filled with captivating reading experiences.