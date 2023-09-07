AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – More local students are heading back to school Thursday morning for the first time this year amid this hot start to September.

Students will return to classes for the first time with possible record-high temperatures on the way Thursday afternoon so parents will want to make some tweaks to the first day.

To make sure everyone is focused and happy, light fabrics and colors should be go-to options and cotton is cool enough. but doesn’t cut it once you start to sweat. Man-made fabrics are better built to keep you cooler. Try to wear clothes that are cut away from the body.

The most important have on hand is a water bottle. Kids and teens should be drinking at least seven, eight-ounce cups of water per day. It doesn’t all have to be liquid water, water-rich foods like tomatoes, cucumber, or strawberries can make a big dent in that. Strawberries are 91 percent water.

You can also jazz up the water a little bit by adding frozen slices of fruit or one ounce of 100-percent juice to the bottle can add some sweetness without excess sugar.

Agawam students have a full day on the first day back, but some other school districts are dismissing early Thursday.

B

Baystate Academy Charter Public School

Hampden Schools

Closing at 1:00PM

C

Chicopee Public Schools

Hampden Schools

Early dismissal

E

Enfield Public Schools

Hartford Schools

Early dismissal

F

First Lutheran School-Holyoke

Hampden Schools

Early dismissal at 11:30AM

G

Gateway Regional School District

Hampshire Schools

Early dismissal

M

Mater Dolorosa School-Holyoke

Hampden Schools

Early dismissal at 11:30AM

Monson Public Schools

Hampden Schools

Early dismissal

S

South Hadley Public Schools

Hampshire Schools

Early dismissal

Springfield International Charter School

Hampden Schools

Early dismissal

Springfield Prep Charter School

Hampden Schools

Closing at 12:30PM

Springfield Public Schools

Hampden Schools

Early dismissal

St. Joan of Arc School – Chicopee

Hampden Schools

Early dismissal at 11:30AM

Suffield Public Schools

Hartford Schools

Early dismissal

W

Westfield Public Schools

Hampden Schools

Early dismissal

