AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Public Schools hosted a Multicultural Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at School Street Park to showcase the towns diverse community.

The Agawam Family and Community Program, has been hosting this event for several years.

This year, teachers at the elementary schools in Agawam wanted to be apart of the festival.

They say the turn-out has been bigger than in years past due to their involvement because they were able to get the word out. 22news spoke with some of those teachers.

Andrea Polley, the lead teacher at Robinson Park Elementary School said, “We have many cultures here represented. We have a lot of cultural dress and some food that families have made. We have some story time happening where they’re sharing some stories in their native language and it’s been really great to see this turn-out here to support our families.”

They say events like these are important within the community to celebrate the many cultures that make up the Agawam school community. The festival showcased multiple displays of music, activities and story times.