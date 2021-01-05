Agawam Public Schools returns to hybrid learning next week

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Public Schools are fully remote through January 8, the school plans to return to hybrid learning on Monday.

Interim Superintendent Sheila Hoffman notified parents Sunday afternoon that instead of hybrid learning, all students will learn remotely as of Monday morning. The number of COVID-19 cases within the school community has increased to 25 active cases.

According to the Agawam Public Schools Facebook Page, a decision was made Tuesday afternoon that students will return to the hybrid model on Monday, January 11.

Families may pick up meals for Agawam students on Wednesday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. or from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Agawam Junior High School or Roberta Doering Middle School.

According to the Agawam Public School’s website, data provided by the town health officials indicate the following active cases of COVID-19 in the school community: