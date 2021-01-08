Agawam Public Schools to continue full remote learning model next week

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Public Schools will continue full remote learning next week.

In a message to the school community, Agawam Public Schools, students in all Agawam Public Schools will continue learning remotely through January 15. Staff are to report to buildings January 11 since the district has been all remote for more than two consecutive weeks.

On Thursday, according to the Massachusetts’s Department of Public Health, there are 1,483 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Agawam.

The school district will continue to monitor the COVID-19 data and provide updated information.