AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Public Schools will be hosting a Multicultural Festival on Saturday, rain or shine.

This festival is a district-wide initiative to celebrate the many different cultures that make up the school community, according to a news release sent from the Agawam Family & Community Program. At the event, there will be displays, music, hands-on activities, and story times in multiple languages.

This multicultural festival will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. under the pavilion at School Street Park near the splash pad. This event will be taking place rain or shine.