Agawam Public Schools to resume in-person learning for all students April 5

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Public Schools is meeting and exceeding the state’s in-person back-to-school deadline.

All students are set to return to the classroom beginning April 5. Mayor William Sapelli made the announcement on Facebook.

The town is taking a more expedient approach than the state.

Gov. Baker said that all elementary school students need to return to school by April 5, but middle schoolers need to go back to class by April 28.

The state hasn’t announced when high schoolers will return to school full-time.