Agawam Public Schools to switch back to remote learning for at least two weeks

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Public school students will transition back to remote learning for the next two weeks after the state’s weekly COVID-19 report released Thursday, listed Agawam as a high-risk area for the virus.

In a message to the school community, Agawam Public Schools Interim Superintendent Sheila Hoffman said all schools will “pivot to a remote learning model for the next two weeks at minimum.”

This begins Friday, October 30. Student transportation will be canceled, except for students going to LPVEC.

Hoffman added that teachers can choose to work remotely or in buildings. Hoffman explained that when planning for reopening, the district agreed with the Agawam Education Association to switch from hybrid model to remote if positive cases exceeded 3 percent.

“The weekly COVID report from the state was released this evening at 6:00 p.m. listing Agawam’s percent positivity at 3.41%. This means out of the number of tests over the past two weeks, more than 3% of those tested were positive.” Sheila Hoffman, Interim Superintendent

“I apologize for any inconvenience but need to adhere to the metrics that were determined in order to keep all healthy and safe,” Hoffman stated.

The Central office and school offices will be open Friday to answer further questions.