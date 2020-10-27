Agawam reports multiple cases of COVID-19 in police department

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Agawam Police have confirmed multiple COVID-19 cases within its department as of Tuesday.

Both Chief Eric Gills and Agawam Mayor William Sapelli told 22News multiple members of the department have tested positive for COVID-19. They did not specify how many cases or what job positions these staff members hold but did say all who tested positive are now in quarantine.

Chief Gills told 22News how the department plans to maintain staffing going forward, “We are at staffing levels obviously. Patrol is our primary focus at times like this. We will take officers out of specialized units and re-assign them to patrol temporarily to deal with any gaps we have in coverage and we’ll go from there.”

Agawam is currently highlighted yellow indicating it is a moderate risk community at the state’s COVID-19 map but Mayor Sapelli said cases are continuing to rise.