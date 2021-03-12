Agawam resident receives national recognition for cleaning city’s litter

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – National recognition for Agawam resident Jack Coughlin for his personal commitment to ridding the streets in his hometown of litter.

The Container Recycling Institute has selected the 78-year-old Coughlin for his prestigious “Courageous Spirit Award.”

22News recently highlighted Jack Coughlin’s crusade cleaning Agawam streets. Mayor William Sapelli has also honored Jack Coughlin’s commitment.

William Sapelli mayor of Agawam said, “Senator John Velis along with State Representative Boldyga are co-sponsors of this bottle bill, including nip bottles. In talking with Jack, Jack always stated that litter is nip bottles.”

This past January Jack Coughlin was struck by a car while picking up debris.

He was left paralyzed.