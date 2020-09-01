Agawam residents head to the polling centers for in-person voting Tuesday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Visitors to Roberta Doering School Middle School in Agawam got to see in-person voting during a pandemic first hand Tuesday morning.

Caution tape ensured social distancing between ballot boxes. Longer lines didn’t seem to slow the process too much. And of course, masks are being worn by helpers and voters.

Despite these unprecedented times state officials estimate that this primary’s turnout could be the highest in 20 years. Secretary of State William Galvin predicts over one million people will vote.

Polls close across the state at 8:00 p.m. To find your polling location visit the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s website and type in your address to show where you should vote.