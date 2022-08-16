AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Local residents are surprised following a stabbing incident in Agawam over the weekend.

According to Agawam Police, just after midnight Saturday police were called to a report of a fight involving around 30 people at The Still Bar & Grill in Agawam. When police arrived, the fight had already ended, however, three people were stabbed.

22News spoke with Agawam residents who frequently visits The Still. They say they are surprised by the incident.

“Yeah I mean, it’s unfortunate that things like that happen,” said Eric Gauthier. “I feel that it’s a pretty quiet town and to have that happen here is not good. But again its unfortunate regardless of where it happens.”

The three that were stabbed are expected to be okay after being taken to the hospital. 22News did reach out to the owners of The Still for comment, but have not heard back as of yet.