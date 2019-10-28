Agawam residents see “false transactions” after using United Bank ATM

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Agawam residents told police money disappeared from their United Bank accounts over the weekend.

United Bank is working with law enforcement and impacted customers to ensure they don’t lose any money. Agawam Police said five Agawam residents have called them since Sunday reporting “false transactions” on their United Bank accounts.

The residents saw the transactions immediately after using the ATM at the Silver Street branch.

The residents saw the transactions immediately after using the ATM at the Silver Street branch.

United Bank spokesman Adam Jeamal told 22News they have identified an incident over the weekend involving customers' debit cards.

Jemal said they immediately contacted law enforcement and will be working with impacted customers to make sure they don’t incur a loss. He also said the issue only impacted a “small number of customers” and they are closely monitoring the situation.

Agawam police detectives are investigating the issue.