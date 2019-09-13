Agawam residents still concerned after recent explosive scare

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Early Thursday morning Agawam Police moved and detonated an explosive device found inside a home on Suffield Street.

Police officers were questioning people involved in a dispute at the home when they noticed the explosive.

The Agawam Police Department told 22News a few nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution. Suffield Street was temporarily closed between Mill Street and Silver Street for hours.

Chief Eric Gillis said both parties gave police conflicting reports on whether the “military-grade items” were active or inactive. 22News spoke with one local resident was glad the situation ended well.

Steve Forni of Agawam said, “It wasn’t as dangerous as it said it was going to be and the right people were put in place to take care of the situation so all is well that ends well.”

Agawam Fire Department, and Massachusetts State Police personnel assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, and Bomb Squad were all called in to assist with the investigation.

The explosive was successfully destroyed in a controlled detonation.

Agawam Police did not confirm the people involved were charged with a crime.