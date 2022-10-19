AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – During the upcoming fall election, Agawam residents will decide whether the term for the mayor will be changed from two to four years.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Agawam City Clerk’s Office, ballot question 5 is the question about the Agawam mayoral term and it is the last question on the second page of the ballot.

If the question was adopted, question 5 would amend the term of office for the Mayor from two to four years effective at the start of the mayoral term in January 2024. The question shall be decided by the popular vote of residents at the 2022 regular election.

A no vote would make no difference to the existing charter and the term for mayor will remain two years.