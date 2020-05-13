Agawam restaurant donates lunch to Soldiers’ Home employees

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam restaurant is the latest business to pay it forward during the pandemic.

The Buccaneer Lounge boxed up about 100 lunches on Tuesday for staff members at the Holyoke Soldiers Home. Jeff Turcotte told 22News his restaurant has been very fortunate during the pandemic and saw this as an opportunity to give back and the timing also worked out well for another employee.

“I had a discussion with Kristine who works here with us as well and she said ‘omg it’s my grandfathers birthday on that day that would be so awesome because he’s at the Soldiers’ Home,’ he’s been there for about 10 years as well so that was kinda our thought process,” said Tourcott.

They treated the staff to a lunch of ziti and meatballs, as well as salad.

Kristine was also able to wish her grandfather a happy birthday through the window.