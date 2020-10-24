Agawam restaurant donates proceeds to benefit domestic violence survivors

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A local business is promoting health and encouraging people to break their silence on domestic violence.

Thank Me Later Nutrition in Feeding Hills serves up all things health, and on Friday they created purple-colored survivor shakes and teas to raise awareness of domestic violence.

This Domestic Violence Month, the healthy food restaurant wanted to give back so all proceeds from Friday’s survivor combo will be donated directly to women in need. Their donation comes at a critical time because local domestic violence task forces say the pandemic has led to an increase in calls for help.

“We had a great outpour today. From new people and regular customers so it was a very positive and emotional day for a lot of people,” said Dimitir Matvejuk.

“We also work with a large body of women,” Gabriel Conde added. “We respect women and the community doesn’t hear it enough. This awareness brings the community together.”

Proceeds from Friday will benefit women’s shelters in the greater Springfield area.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, click here for a list of resources from around the Commonwealth.